The draw for the Euro 2020 group stages was held on Saturday, Nov. 30 in Bucharest, Romania, with the most difficult group appearing to be Group F.

The group has football power houses, Germany, France, the reigning world champions and Portugal, European champions . The fourth member of the group will be known after play-off among Bulgaria, Hungary, Iceland and Romania.

>Here are the six groups

GROUP A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

GROUP B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

GROUP C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, Play-off Winner D (Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia or Kosovo)

GROUP D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Play-off Winner C (Norway, Serbia, Scotland or Israel)

GROUP E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Play-off Winner B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Slovakia or Republic of Ireland)

GROUP F: Germany, France, Portugal, Play-off Winner A (Bulgaria, Hungary, Iceland or Romania)