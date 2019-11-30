British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited the scene of the fatal terrorist stabbing attack in London that resulted in the deaths of two civilians and the attacker himself, dpa news has reported.

Accompanied by Home Secretary Priti Patel, Johnson surveyed the scene late Saturday morning with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and City of London Police Commissioner Ian Dyson, the Press Association (PA) reported.

A 28-year-old man, identified by authorities as Usman Khan, is suspected of having stabbed two people to death near London Bridge on Friday before being shot dead by police; he had previously been convicted of terror offences.

Khan had been released early from prison in December 2018, prompting a fierce debate about the practice.

“[It is a] mistake to allow serious and violent criminals to come out of prison early and it is very important that we get out of that habit and that we enforce the appropriate sentences for dangerous criminals, especially for terrorists,” Johnson was quoted as saying before chairing a Friday evening meeting of the British Government’s emergency committee Cobra.

Responding to criticism, the Parole Board issued a statement on Saturday to say it had not been involved in his release of the attacker “who appears to have been released automatically on licence (as required by law), without ever being referred to the Board.”

Condolences continued to pour in. Queen Elizabeth II sent her “thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who have lost loved ones” and praised the “brave individuals who put their own lives at risk to selflessly help and protect others.”