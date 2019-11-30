Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed has dedicated his appellate court victory to God and citizens of the north-eastern state.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Jos on Friday upheld Mohammed’s victory in the March 9 governorship elections, reaffirming the October 9, 2019 judgement delivered by the Bauchi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

After that tribunal verdict, Mohammed’s APC rival, Muhammed Abubakar, approached the appeal court and requested that the verdict be upturned and he be declared the winner.

The court of appeal, in its judgement, upheld the tribunal’s verdict and dismissed Abubakar’s case as lacking in merit.

“I just received very good news from my team of lawyers that the appeal court in Jos has affirmed our victory and endorsed the verdict of the tribunal. This victory is not about Bala Mohammad; it is from God and for the people of Bauchi State.

“We are sincerely humbled by this victory and we dedicate it to the Almighty God and to the good people of Bauchi State,” Mohammed said.

The governor called on the entire people of the state to celebrate in peace, adding that the celebration could only make sense when every Bauchi child of school age is in the classroom.

“Our victory and celebration can only make sense after every Bauchi child of school age are in the classroom; when every school leaver is practically engaged when every pregnant woman has reasonable assurances that she will not die at childbirth.

“It can only make sense when our retired men and women can receive their legitimate entitlement, which is their pension and gratuities, as and when due,” he said.

Mohammed reiterated his promise to offer the state a purposeful leadership, and extended a hand of fellowship to his opponents and their supporters, urging them to join him in the quest to rebuild Bauchi State.