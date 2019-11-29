By Gbenro Adesina

Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, University of Ibadan, UI Branch, Prof. Deji Omole on Friday revealed that members of the union nationwide overwhelmingly boycotted the enrollment under the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

Omole, thanking the academic staff for standing on the principle to salvage public education and secure the future of Nigeria for children of the masses, stated that there was clear evidence that the Union is winning the struggle against lawless government and autocratic leadership of the country.

Noting that Nigeria’s problems is not about payroll but failure of leadership at all levels, he pointed out that the refusal of the academic staff to enroll on the IPPIS is to protect the rule of law, sanctity of the University system and ensure the education system gets it due.

According to him, “Information reaching the leadership of ASUU UI reveals that the level of compliance to the directive of the union against IPPIS forceful enrollment is overwhelming nationwide. There is clear evidence that we are winning the struggle as our support base in the various congresses remains solid. By the resolution of our Union, no member of the union is allowed to enlist in the IPPIS platform.

“Nigeria’s problem is not about payroll but failure of leadership both at national and state levels, and the desperation of the ruling class to enslave everyone on behalf of foreign economic interests. United we bargain; divided we beg. The people united can never be defeated. Dare to struggle, dare to win. Solidarity for ever”.

However, UI Non-Academic Staff, under the umbrella of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU and National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT fully complied with the enrollment exercise held at Trenchard Hall of the institution.

The scheme monitored by our correspondent in Ibadan revealed that the staff trouped out en-masse as scheduled for registration and were seen queuing to be captured.

On ground for the capturing are staff of the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation who have scheduled the exercise from Wednesday, 27 November, 2019 to Saturday, 07 December, 2019.

For the exercise, members of staff of the University are expected to provide the following documents: letter of first appointment, letter of last promotion, evidence of Transfer of Service (if any), staff identity card, birth Certificate/ age declaration, educational qualifications, copy of Bank Statement (6 months), BVN printout, PFA Printout and evidence of change of Name (if any).