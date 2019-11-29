Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and mobile payments company Square, hinted that he may move to Africa for at least three months next year.

“Sad to be leaving the continent…for now. Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I’ll be living here for 3-6 months mid-2020” Dorsey tweeted.

The bearded, 43-year-old tech exec was in Ethiopia this week, as part of a month-long tour across the continent that he tweeted he was making in October. He said he would be meeting with entrepreneurs in Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Whether Dorsey’s trip to the continent signals a change remains to be seen. But he’s not the only tech bigwig travelling to Africa. Former Alibaba Group chairman Jack Ma was also in Ethiopia this week, signing an agreement to establish a new trade platform.