On-air personality, show host and actress Stephanie Coker shared pictures of her baby bump with her husband Olumide Aderinokun.

The beautiful oap who just clocked 31 says penned a few words on her timeline thanking God for keeping her.

She wrote:

I turned 30 last year. I was blessed with so much but was also tested. I went through and dealt with so much. From life-threatening circumstances, you cant do this… you can’t do that. I felt a huge weight on my shoulders. This year my birthday is on thanksgiving because God knew he wanted to give me a triple celebration. I have so much to be thankful for. This was God’s plan. Happy Birthday to me🙏🏾❤️🎉😍. #African&Pregnant

While captioning a picture with her husband, and stylishly shading bloggers who reported a cheating scandal with her hubby last year, Stephanie wrote: A bond that not even audio bloggers cant break. 🙏🏾