Russia has arrested a Russian woman in the Crimean city of Sevastopol on suspicion of treason for allegedly stealing military secrets on behalf of Ukraine, the Federal Security Service said on Friday.

The FSB did not name the woman but said in a statement: “She was recruited by Ukraine’s special services and purposefully collected classified military information under the instruction of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s defense ministry.”

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 but Kiev and the West consider it Ukrainian territory. Russia has spent heavily to integrate the region into its territory, and it has been the focus of espionage and military tensions since the annexation.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.