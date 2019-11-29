The Rivers State Task Force on Recovery of Government Properties has issued a 7-day quit notice to illegal occupants of the State ADP Farm Site at Rumuodomaya to vacate the area.

The Task Force also declared that it will implement its quit notice served on illegal occupants of Government Properties at the New GRA in Port Harcourt.

The Task Force on Friday carried out an operation to recover Government Properties illegally occupied by unauthorised persons.

In an interview, Secretary of the Rivers State Task Force on Recovery of Government Properties, Chief Hanny Woko said all those who illegally occupied government properties have seven days to vacate.

He said: “We will recover every inch of government land. Any Government land anywhere that was illegally acquired will be recovered. Government will take back all its properties. We are guided by the law.

“It is so disheartening and heartbreaking that people will move into government quarters and acquire same. Wherever government properties are located and illegally occupied, we recover same. We have given the illegal occupants 7-day to vacate or be evicted.”

He stated that there would be no compensation for those who illegally took over government lands at the ADP Farm Site at Rumuodomaya.

Woko said those who illegally took over government land and properties would face the consequences of their illegal actions.