Philippine civil defence officials, on Friday, urged the public to brace for a powerful typhoon barrelling towards the country’s eastern coast.

Typhoon Kammuri was packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometres per hour and gusts of up to 170 kilometres per hour as it moved towards the country, the weather bureau said in a bulletin.

“The intensification of Kammuri into a super typhoon is less likely at this time, but not ruled out. Steady intensification is likely throughout the forecast period,” it added.

The Office of Civil Defence (OCD) called on local officials and residents in the eastern region of Bicol, northern region of Luzon and Metro Manila to start taking precautionary measures ahead of Kammuri.

“We cannot leave this storm to chance,” said Ricardo Jalad, OCD Administrator.

“Let us strengthen all preparedness efforts at the national, regional and local government levels. We also advise affected residents to expect possible pre-emptive evacuations and take precautionary measures,” he added.