A Nigerian Chimezie Stanley Duru, 38, and two Australians aged 46 and 58 were among those arrested during a police drug sting in Thailand Thursday.

The operation netted 1.2 kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, also called ice , guns and a car. The meth was packed in clear plastic bags.

Also arrested were two Thais Jiraporn Kiatsutthachit, 35, and Wirapha Ungsri, 34, local media reported.

The arrests were made after heavily armed officers swarmed over a high metal gate of a home in the beach-side resort city of Pattaya, about 100km southeast of the capital Bangkok, about 5.30pm on Thursday.

Thai police said at a press conference they were pursuing a network of drug dealers from the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang suspected of selling drugs to foreign tourists, local media reported.

Police said they also seized ice-taking devices and guns including a Smith & Wesson revolver.

They also found six mobile phones, 12 debit cards spanning seven bank accounts, bank books, transfer slips, 12 cash tablets and a gray Toyota Vios sedan, local media reported.

Thai police said the arrests were a significant move against a global drug cartel.

At the press conference yesterday, Thai police posed with a display poster picturing those arrested that mentioned the Hells Angels and Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gangs.