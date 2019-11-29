Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau state says he has not lost focus in the state as he taunts Jeremiah Useni, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival in the March election, following the unfolding political situation.

Lalong said Useni should have allowed his daughter, who was his classmate to challenge him in the election.

He made this known while speaking with State House correspondents on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The elections Petitions Appeal Court sitting in Jos on Friday upheld the election of Lalong as the governor of the state.

The appellate court dismissed the appeal of Jeremiah Useni and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for lack of merit.

However, Useni, in a reaction, rejected the verdict of the Appeal Court saying he would proceed to the Supreme Court.

Reacting to his victory at the Appeal court victory, Lalong said, “As far as I am concerned, the main election was more important for me. I did the election, I did a runoff, we went to the tribunal the first time, we went again for the second time. Well, I don’t know whether he is going for the third time.

“One thing I am very sure and with the confidence I have in Plateau people I know that this victory they are very happy about it. They have prayed about it and the victory is very sweet.

“I will say it again here, his (Useni) daughter was my classmate, I have told him several times, his first daughter was my classmate. So at this stage I would have been expecting his daughter to contest for governor and not him.

“His daughter was my classmate, we went to school together and so why should we be fighting? Fighting him is like fighting a father, it’s unfortunate but for me, I say my focus is Plateau state. We have done that in the first election, he was defeated, he said no, they will go back for a re-run, I said let’s go back for rerun.

“We went back for rerun I defeated him, he said no he was going for the tribunal. We went to the first tribunal, he said he is a general he doesn’t fight and retire, he will go to the Supreme Court. That I think is to make me lose focus but I have not lost any focus in Plateau State. As he is moving, I am becoming more determined because just before the judgment I think he will say go to Plateau state.”

Useni, a former governor of the old Bendel state, was appointed minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) in 1994, a position held till 1998.

Born on February 16, 1943, at Langtang in Plateau, Useni was educated at the Central Primary School, Langtang, and the Nigerian Military school, Zaria.