Fireboy DML, YBNL star artist and Nigerian singer/songwriter, has dropped his first studio album titled “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps”.

The 13-track album, which is available on all music streaming services, has triggered a large interest on Twitter and as at 9am was trending number one in Nigeria.

Also trending is a video featuring Wizkid and Fireboy’s mentor Olamide attending a pre-release listening party.

And watch, a video of one of the tracks, Scatter, tweeted by Olamide:

Scatter – Fireboy dml “official video” https://t.co/fhOWnknTqX — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) November 29, 2019

Fireboy DML’s real name is Adedamola Adefolahan. He was born on 5 February 1996 in Abeokuta, Ogun state. He studied English at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

His music style is a fusion of afro-pop, pop and R&B.