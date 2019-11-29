President Muhammadu Buhari has landed in Katsina and arrived his hometown of Daura, where he is expected to spend the next five days for official work.

Among the official duties that he will perform at is laying the foundation stone of the University of Transportation in the town.

The University, which will be built by China Civil and Construction Company (CCECC), is the first of its kind in Nigeria and will join Maritime University, another specialised tertiary institution, also in the transport sector.

Buhari was met on arrival at Katsina Airport by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and Katsina State Deputy Governor Alh. Manir Yakubu.

In Daura, he was received by Emir of Daura Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar and his nephew, Musa Haro Daura, the newly installed Danmadamin Daura.