French activists, on Friday, tried to disrupt the popular ‘Black Friday’ discount shopping day, claiming that it affects the environmental crisis.

Companies embraced the discount shopping day held the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday since it was brought to Europe by Amazon and others. However, there has also been a backlash, driven in part by environmental concerns.

In Spain, protesters also put up a banner in the heart of Madrid that read: “Consumerism = climate crisis.”

Several dozen demonstrators gathered at dawn outside an Amazon headquarters building in the Clichy district of Paris for a sit-down protest outside the front gates. They held up a sign saying: “No to Amazon and its world.”

Manon Aubry, a left-wing member of the European parliament, said the protest was intended to “denounce the social, environmental and fiscal damage from Amazon.”