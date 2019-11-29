Nigerian comedian Ayodeji Richard Makun, popularly known as AY and his wife Mabel Makun released lovely pictures as they mark their 11th wedding anniversary on Friday.

AY who is known for his first-class touch when it comes to Show Biz also penned a really cute message on his Instagram page where he praised his wife for being with him all these years.

He wrote: “You have been my beloved friend and sister in the last 16 years, my lovely wife, soulmate and mother in the last 11 years. So let us continue to grow old together. Happy Anniversary.”

In another post shared, AY wrote: “It’s 11 years of marriage from a friendship of 16 years, and we are still counting. We thank God for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Happy anniversary”

Check out some of the lovely pictures released for their 11th anniversary: