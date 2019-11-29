Following their Europa League loss, culminating in the club’s worst run of results for 27 years, Arsenal have sacked their manager, Unai Emery and his coaching team.

According to the club’s statement, Emery who replaced Arsene Wenger in the summer of 2018 was fired after 18 months of running the club, “due to results and performances not being at the level required.”

The statement which was signed by Josh Kroenke on behalf of Arsenal board reads: “We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team.”

“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success,” it added.

The board, however appointed Freddie Ljungberg as the club’s caretaker to oversee Sunday’s game against Norwich.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.”

Ljungberg, coach of Arsenal U-23 team, was a former Arsenal winger, who was Part of the glorious Arsenal invincibles.

The Swede played for the senior team between 1998 and 2007.

He began his career at Halmstad.

At Arsenal, he won honours including two Premier League titles and three FA Cups, scoring in two finals including the victory in 2002.

After leaving Arsenal in 2007, he had short spells at a number of clubs in England, Scotland, the United States, Japan and India.

An international for a full decade, Ljungberg earned 75 caps and represented Sweden at Euro 2000, Euro 2004 and Euro 2008, as well as at the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups.

He was captain of the Swedish national team from 2006 until he announced his international retirement after UEFA Euro 2008.