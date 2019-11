Arsenal coach, Unai Emery said he did not fear for his job after his team slumped to a 2-1 loss in the Europa League at the Emirates against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arsenal are now winless in seven games, the club’s worst run since 1992. And the fans are infuriated and are calling for Emery’s sack.

But Emery shrugged off multiple questions regarding his position during the post-match press conference.

“Now our moment is not good. We need to win, take confidence and I think we are better than we are showing. The players, the coaches and myself,” 48-year-old Emery said.

“I am thinking about the next match (against Norwich on Sunday) and how we can improve.

“My work and my job is firstly analysing that match, how we are in the Europa League, in our feelings and how we are going to play on Sunday.”

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada scored a second-half double for Eintracht after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had opened the scoring in first half injury time for Arsenal inside a half-full Emirates Stadium.

Boos from the lowest attendance at the ground since it opened in 2006 greeted Emery and his misfiring team at the final whistle while some disgruntled fans held up banners demanding ‘Emery Out’.

Aubameyang struck home just before the half-time whistle with a low effort for his ninth goal in 14 matches.

Kamada’s equaliser came 10 minutes later as he curled a tidy shot past Emiliano Martinez before adding his second on 64 minutes with a drive from outside the box to inflict a first home defeat of the campaign on Emery’s men.

The Gunners are still on course for a last 32 place if they draw with Standard Liege on December 12.

Scottish champions Celtic clinched top spot in Group E with a 3-1 win over Rennes while Wolves reached the knockout stages with a 3-3 draw at fellow qualifiers Braga in Group K.

Rangers drew 2-2 at Feyenoord to hold top spot in Group G with a one point lead ahead of their last game against Young Boys.