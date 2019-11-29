Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, on Friday, reacted to Emmanuel Macron’s warning that NATO was dying reflects a “sick and shallow” understanding, telling the French president “you should check whether you are brain dead”.

Erdogan was speaking days ahead of a summit of the military alliance, which Macron said was experiencing “brain death” because of American unpredictability under President Donald Trump and strained ties with Turkey.

The Turkish and French presidents, who have traded criticism over Ankara’s cross-border offensive in northeast Syria, will be among NATO leaders meeting at a summit of the transatlantic alliance in Britain on Dec. 4.

“I’m addressing Mr. Macron from Turkey and I will say it at NATO: You should check whether you are brain dead first,” Erdogan said.