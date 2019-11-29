By Funmilola Olukomaiya

American media personality, socialite, businesswoman, and model, Kylie Jenner is just a sweetheart!

Being the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie is just a shinning start, one that is worthy of emulating as she’s known to always create a buzz when it comes to her name while thrilling her fans with big surprises.

Growing up, she was surrounded by fame and most people think they know most things about her. She has starred in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007 and is the founder and owner of cosmetic company, Kylie Cosmetics.

She has always had a different way of dealing with the press while working hard at keeping a low-key profile but then, there’s no hiding place for a goldfish!

Below are 15 amazing facts you probably don’t know about Kylie Jenner.

1. She’s the youngest Self-Made billionaire in the world.

2. Kylie Jenner makes more than 1M dollars per day which is 20 times more than what the average American makes in a year.

3. Her middle name is Kristen after her mum Kris Jenner

4. Her first house was a 1.2M dollar mansion that she bought at 17.

5. Kylie was homeschooled during her last few years of high school and would learn for about three or four hours a day.

6. Kylie has a $35m house and owns about 5 houses.

7. Kylie has quite a large scar on her thigh.

8. She Stalks Her Exes On Social Media.

9. For Kylie, having sisters is the best.

10. Kylie has been bullied her whole life right from high school and till date on social media.

11. Kylie has never been to a school prom.

12. Kylie spends about 2 hours to get her makeup ready.

13. She has a custom handbag room for her designer bags.

14. She hates Chocolate Cake but loves Chocolate.

15. Kylie had her daughter, Stormi, and never showed anything on her social profiles until she was born.