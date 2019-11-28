By Jethro lbileke

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has been sternly warned against giving the party’s ticket for the 2020 governorship election in Edo state to Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

A chieftain of the sorry in the state, Barr. Andrew Osawaru, gave the warning on Wednesday in a statement titled: “Adams Oshiomhole and his last macabre dance.”

He said Oshiomhole would be making the greatest mistake of his life, if he now decided to work with those who plotted to impeach him when he was governor of the state.

Osawaru noted that the state’s deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, whom Oshiomhole now sees as his betrayal, stood by him and fought the new friends of Oshiomhole with his blood.

He alleged that the new friends of Oshiomhole were the same people that led thugs to invade the House of Assembly in order to impeach him (Oshiomhole) but were resisted by Shaibu.

He noted that Oshiomhole may be the major loser as he would no longer have the formidable support he enjoyed from Edo North prior to the 2012 election, as he has betrayed his political son for those who plotted his impeachment.

He further alleged that these new friends have already perfected plans to pay the national chairman back in his coin for the humiliation they suffered from him when he held sway as the governor of the state.

According to him, “It is fast becoming evidently clear that after the next governorship election in Edo State, and obviously before the next Presidential election in Nigeria, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole would have been shoved into a state of political irrelevance.

“Edo state political gladiators are earnestly waiting for Comrade Oshiomhole to explain publicly, how a man whom he described on the 24th of July 2016, as a pathological liar and a dubious pastor that masterminded the looting of Edo state resources during the reign of Chief Lucky Igbinedion as the State Governor now suddenly turned a saint that can be accorded any political trust and relevance.

“While some people are already talking about Oshiomhole’s overbearing influence in the affairs of the state, others are talking about how he will be cut to size by his new found friends after handing over the party’s ticket to them.”

He said there is already uneasy calm among supporters of Gen. Charles Airhiavbere and Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi and other members of the Edo Peoples Movement, on why Oshiomhole and others “will impose on the people, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu, who left the party.”

He added: “The battle may have just begun as the disintegration in the party will be full-blown in the days and weeks ahead as supporters of various aspirants, including Governor Godwin Obaseki’s supporters will want to outdo each other with series of blackmail that will involve sponsors/aspirants.

“Those who decamped with Pastor Ize-Iyamu claimed to have returned to occupy their former house, those who claimed to have built the house and stayed with Comrade Oshiomhole are flexing muscles to fight to finish, as the new decamped members cannot come and take over what they had earlier destroyed with lots of crises.

“With the calculations ahead, Oshiomhole would be the major loser as he would no longer have the formidable support he enjoyed from Edo North prior to the 2012 election, as he has balkanized the party and betrayed his political son for marabouts.

“Worst still, those who recently decamped with Ize-Iyamu are those that fought Oshiomhole with lot of casualties at the House of Assembly and during the elections.”