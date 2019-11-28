By Jethro lbileke

Some aggrieved members of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), in Edo State, Wednesday staged a peaceful against alleged manipulation of their election process by the caretaker committee.

They accused the caretaker committee of manipulating the congress attendance list to disqualify some qualified members from contesting the election, but to favour others who are not even qualified to be NUJ members.

One of the aggrieved candidates, Mrs. Joy Musa-Aghedo, who spoke for others, accused the immediate past secretary of failing to perform her duty.

She noted that most of the congresses held during the last administration were held on emergency basis and most members given less than 24 hours notice.

She said the attendance register being proposed for use for the conduct of the election, was being manipulated and is not complete.

“We know the importance of attendance of congresses in NAWOJ and NUJ. But we’ve come to understand that the attendance they are presenting in this NUWOJ election is a photocopy and not original.

“This photocopy attendance they are presenting to us is not complete, they are presenting photocopy because the original is missing.

“Even the apologies members rendered on inability to attend such emergency congresses was not there because most of the congresses we had in the last three years were emergency. And the notices of these emergency congresses came less than 24 hours. Such notices were not pasted on the state council’s board.

“You are aware it is the notice board we use in disseminating information, including announcement of congresses, but unfortunately we’ve never used it in the past three years in NAWOJ because the secretary then failed to perform her duty and and they want to use this attendance to disqualify some qualified members. This is what we will not accept,” she added.

Musa-Aghedo disclosed that when the aspirants met with the Caretaker Committee, it was discovered that the attendance register being emphasised on does not have date, stressing that NECO certificate has no place in the practice of journalism.