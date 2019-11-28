The Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu has explained why the Lagos State Government developed comprehensive policies and programmes for the promotion of right and privileges of orphans and vulnerable.

The Commissioner spoke at the Lagos State End of Project Dissemination Ceremony of Local Partners for Orphans and Vulnerable Children in Nigeria (LOPIN REGION 1) held at Imperial Event Hall, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Dawodu emphasised that the desire of government to provide a conducive environment for citizens regardless of social and economic position informed its decision to develop comprehensive policies and programmes for the promotion of right and privileges of orphans and vulnerable across the State.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Social Development, Mrs. Yewande Flaugba, the Commissioner pointed out that the five-year project which is a collaborative effort of the Association of Reproductive and Family Health (ARFH) and the United State Agency for International Development (USAID) was design to promote socio-economic sustainability.

He declared that the different approaches adopted strengthened the frontline social services workforce and management system, thereby uniquely responding to the needs of each child and household.

Dawodu revealed that the organisation played a major role in setting up the State Technical Steering Committee (TSC) on Orphans and Vulnerable Children in 2018.

“The organisation has collaborated with the State Ministry of Youths and Social Development and relevant stakeholders to develop a State Plan of Action (SPA) which is at the verge of completion in which all OVC and their households will be protected,” she stated.

While appreciating the organisation for building the capacity of relevant stakeholders on the use of National Orphans and Vulnerable Children Management Information System (NOMIS), the Commissioner revealed that Lagos State was rated highest during the recent nationwide Site Improvement Monitoring System (SIMs).

“The State Government expressed her immense appreciation to the United State Agency for International Development (USAID), President’s Emergency Plan for AIDSs Relief (PEPFAR) and the Association for Reproductive and Family Health for igniting and sustaining the OVC passion in Lagos,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief of Party, ARFH-LOPIN 1, Dr. Iyabode Olusanmi stated that the project has significantly improved the standard of living of vulnerable families in several communities across the State.

Olusanmi revealed that the project which was implemented in Akwa-Ibom, Lagos and River States is uniquely modeled on inclusiveness by strengthening the organisational and technical capacity of local partners to provide quality service to OVC.

Speaking further, she said, yearly, the project introduced some innovative programs to improve the social and economic status of beneficiaries, adding that the sustainability of the initiatives was through public private partnership.

“Within 5 years, the project enrolled and served 62,000 vulnerable children and their caregivers across 8 Local Governments, trained 41 primary school teachers , nine LGA OVC Desk Officers and 15 CBOs staff on gender norms mainstreaming and integration,” she revealed.

While applauding the State Government, Olusanmi submitted that the lasting impact of the project in the life of beneficiaries is dawn to the strategic support of Agencies and Departments of Government.

“The passion and dedication of several community based organisations, Heads of Local Government Administration, Directors of Health and Social Welfare in various LGAs have largely contributed to the achievement we are celebrating today”, she added.