It’s about relationships on the latest episode of Toke Makinwa’s vlog and we are here to give you all the scoop.

Read below what the media personality thinks about cheating in relationships, watch the video and let us know your opinion.

Toke wrote:

It’s been a while we have spoken about relationships, so let’s just get right into it. Is cheating a deal-breaker? If you asked me that question 10 years ago I know what my answer will be, cheating is wrong, it is the most selfish act, it is by no means a mistake, only a choice and it can totally break anyone. I feel if you cannot commit to a relationship then be honest about where you are, or simply don’t get into one.