By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Two more people have died as a result of the gas explosion in Ajegunle area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Thursday, raising the death toll to four.

Two children were earlier burnt to death immediately the gas explosion occurred at Aduke Street, off Ojo Road, Ajegunle area of Apapa on Thursday.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the death of two more burnt victims at the Burns Unit, Gbagada General Hospital where they were taken for treatment.

Twenty-three people had received various degrees of burns and were rushed to the Burns Unit, Gbagada General Hospital for treatment.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, said on Thursday evening that the two people died at the hospital and that others were still being treated.

Earlier in the day, Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that two children were burnt to death in the gas explosion.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a gas cylinder store had exploded as a result of gas leakage. Further investigations revealed that the fire was ignited as a result of a call being made by an unidentified resident which escalated to other nearby shops and a bungalow behind the shops.

“Unfortunately, two children ( male and female) lost their lives and multiple burn casualties were recorded; a total of Twenty Three (23) in number,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that all the casualties were being evacuated to the Burn Unit, Gbagada General Hospital.

He said the second body met at the scene was identified as Damilare Afolabi and that the remains were bagged by the LRT and handed over to the family.

“The entire area has been cordoned and post-disaster assessment is ongoing,” he said.