At the University of Ilorin, the boycott of biometric data capturing of workers for the Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS), as ordered by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) flopped.

On the contrary, ASUU members in the university registered for the new payment platform, which commenced at the university Tuesday..

Daily Trust reported that at the venue of the registration, the Old Senate Chambers, both members of academic and non-academic staff took part.

A member of the team from the Accountant General Office who pleaded anonymity said both academic and non-academic staff have been coming forward to enrol.

“The first academic staff we attended to is a Professor. So far, we have not had any labour issue. The exercise will last for two weeks”, he said.

It was also observed that management team from the university of Ilorin were also on ground to identify their staff before issuing forms to them.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sulyman AbdulKareem, at a news conference recently urged ASUU to rescind its decision to boycott the exercise.

He said since other sister unions had indicated interest to participate in the exercise, there was no reason ASUU should back out.

The University’s ASUU chairman, Prof. Moyosore Ajao, however, insisted that his colleagues did not participate in the exercise.

“Non-academic staff are those that registered. It might be the Vice Chancellor who is a political appointee that registered with them. We don’t have CONUA at UNILORIN. They are seeking relevance; they are dissidents,” Ajao stated.–Daily Trust