Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski, is already into double figures, in the race to finish as this season’s Champions League top scorer.

Lewandowski netted four times on Tuesday, as the Bundesliga champions hammered Red Star Belgrade, to take his tally to 10.

Erling Braut Haaland has scored eight goals for Red Bull Salzburg in just five group games.

Harry Kane has six goals, Heung-min Son, Lautaro Martinez and Raheem Sterling (five), while Serge Gnabry, Mislav Orsic, Achraf Hakimi, Memphis Depay and Mauro Icardi all sit on four

Top scorers in Champions League:

Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 10

Haaland (Salzburg) – 8

Kane (Tottenham) – 6

Sterling (Man City) – 5

Son (Tottenham) – 5

Lautaro (Inter Milan) – 5

Benzema (Real Madrid) – 4

Mbappe (PSG) – 4

Gnabry (Bayern Munich) – 4

Mertens (Napoli) – 4

Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) – 4

Icardi (PSG) – 4

Depay (Lyon) – 4

Hakimi (Dortmund) – 4

Promes (Ajax) – 4