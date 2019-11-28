With the impeachment hearings picking up momentum, guess he’s ready to ‘knock out’ his political ‘enemies’.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump took to his Twitter account to post a picture showing his head superimposed on the bare-chested body of Sylvester Stallone acting as the fictional boxing character Rocky Balbao.

The original photo was from Rocky III, but Trump tweeted his version on the 34th anniversary of the release of Rocky IV.

Trump posted the tweet after he said in his rally on Tuesday night that his doctors at Walter Reed Hospital had told him: ‘Show us that gorgeous chest.”, about how physically fit he was.