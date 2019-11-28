The Obamas, America’s recent first family have stirred an internet and social media sensation after a rare family photo surfaced, courtesy of Michelle Obama.

The American former First Lady on Wednesday night posted the photo that shows the entire Obama clan, in an adorable pose.

“From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving!” Michelle wrote both on Twitter and Instagram.

The photo was said to have been taken in May this year.

On Instagram, the photograph attracted a record 5million likes on Michelle’s page and close to 100,000 comments, most of them wishing the family well during the Thanksgiving. On Twitter, it attracted 420,000 likes and over 40,000 retweets.

Barack Obama has a different idea for the Thanksgiving as posted a photo of the family giving back to the community.

Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time — and turkey, and maybe a little football — with the ones we love. From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/GEZSGaNSGe — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 28, 2019

That is also generating a lot of excitement from the 110 million followers of Obama on Twitter.