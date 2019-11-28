The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has advised the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), to develop satellite towns so as to decongest the city centre.

Abubakar III gave the advice when he led a delegation of Religious and Traditional Leaders on a courtesy call to the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, on Thursday in Abuja.

The monarch said that the development of the satellite towns would reduce the demand on infrastructures in the city centre.

The Sultan also urged the minister to be fair and just to all and sundry and discharge his responsibilities effectively with the fear of Allah.

“Since you have the opportunity to occupy the office of the FCT Minister, Please see how you can develop the satellite towns so that you decongest the city centre.

“This will ensure that many people if they finish their work they will go out of the city centre so that there will be less demand on infrastructure at the capital here.

“I think it is very important that we look at such ideas; that is our little advice to you,” Sultan said.

The monarch said the purpose of the visit was to show solidarity, respect and commitment to further strengthen the strong ties that had been existing between the NSCIA and all administrations in the country.

He disclosed that the NSCIA would be holding it 2019 Annual General Meeting in Abuja between Nov. 29 and Nov. 30, adding that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would be speaking as a keynote speaker at the opening of the meeting.

Abubakar III thanked the FCT Minister for his support towards the success of the annual general meeting and prayed to God to guide him in running the affairs of the territory.

Responding, the Minister restated his commitment to work assiduously to develop infrastructure in the territory with a view to make the city one of the best in the world.

Bello, who thanked the Sultan for the visit and fatherly advice, also commended the monarch for his role in promoting religious harmony in the country.

The Emirs in the delegation are the Otaru of Auchi, Emir of Keffi, Emir of Lafia, Emir of Bauchi, Emir of Awe, Emir of Misau and the Secretary-General of NSCIA among others.