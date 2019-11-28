The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has underscored the critical role members of the business community must play in facilitating the delivery of government’s programmes and projects.

He stressed that they constituted the vehicle through which many of the programmes and projects of government were delivered to the citizens

The governor stated this on Wednesday while delivering a keynote address at a forum organised for members of the Business Community by the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA), held at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos.

The governor, who was represented at the occasion by the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, further pointed out that it was, therefore, imperative for the state government to create opportunities for regular interaction and exchange of ideas between members of the Business Community and the State Government.

While restating the commitment of the state government to embark on developmental programmes and projects that would make life comfortable for the people in the State, Sanwo-Olu pointed out that his administration would remain “faithful to due process in public procurement process so that the resources available to Government could be judiciously deployed to the myriad of developmental needs of the State”.

Sanwo-Olu also declared the unwavering commitment of his administration to the full implementation of the Procurement Law because “it guarantees transparency, accountability and value for money in public procurement.”

He added that the affirmation of a team of World Bank officials of the commitment of the State to the implementation of the Procurement Law would serve as an impetus for his administration to strive to achieve more milestones, pledging that the public procurement process in the State would be continuously enhanced.

The governor also assured that the state government would continue to provide the enabling environment for businesses to grow and thrive in the State, adding that the deployment of e-Procurement Solution Modules by the agency in three pilot Ministries – Health, Education and Works and Infrastructure – was part of the steps being taken by the state government to enhance ease of the doing business, improve accountability and transparency in government transactions.

Sanwo-Olu appealed to members of the business community to continue to support and cooperate with the State Government for the successful implementation of the Procurement Law and other policies and programmes of the state government.

In a goodwill message delivered at the occasion, the Chairman, Committee on Procurement of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Noheem Adams, stated that the event was a right step in the right direction as it was in line with the efforts of the legislative arm of Government in the State to ensure good governance and global best practices in Government.

He urged the agency to step up its advocacy and enlightenment campaigns so that members of the business community and the general public could have a deeper understanding of the public procurement process, thereby encouraging compliance with the Procurement Law.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Finance in the State who is also the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Agency, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, explained that the forum was organised to enable the agency receive feedback on its policies, programmes and activities with regard to the public procurement process.

Olowo added that the public procurement process must be dynamic and innovative in response to the changing dynamics in the business environment, noting that this was why the Agency must regularly engage with members of the Business Community.

He noted that the ability of the state government to provide goods and services for the people would largely depend on how the Government was able to manage the resources at its disposal in meeting the needs of the people, stressing that this informed the commitment of the State Government to the implementation of the Procurement Law.

Speaking earlier at the event, the General Manager, Lagos State Public Procurement Agency, Fatai Idowu Onafowote, had explained that the forum was an annual event aimed at discussing issues affecting public procurement process in the State with Stakeholders, including contractors, suppliers and consultants.

Onafowote also disclosed that the programme was also designed to enable stakeholders have a better insight and understanding of the business model of the present administration in the State. He, therefore, urged participants at the event to take full advantage of the opportunity offered by the event to update their knowledge and understanding of the Procurement Law.