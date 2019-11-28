Former heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has backed current heavyweight champion of the world, Andy Ruiz Jr in his fight against Anthony Joshua this December.

With about 40m dollars up to be shared between both fighters and the pair set to put the WBA, WBO and IBF titles on the line, Fury, still undefeated as a boxer, who watched the contest with keen interest, believes the belts will be going back to Ruiz.

I see it going pretty much similar to the first fight,” Fury said on the True Geordie podcast.

“Now, I know they’ve both lost some weight and whatever and they’ve had more time to prepare and they’ve changed a few things in the training team and the training camp. And they will have different game plans and different approaches, but Mike Tyson said it and it is very true; ‘Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.’

“And it is so true because you can be working on something for ages and then you work on it, work on it, work on it and then you get tagged. And that’s it; you go back to how you once was and you want to fight and that’s exactly what I see happening.’

Fury also claimed Ruiz doesn’t need to be as physically trimmed as Joshua to beat him, saying body shape is not necessary for heavyweight boxing.

‘There’s three rules to boxing; train hard, eat well and get your rest,” Fury added.

“Especially for heavyweights, there’s nothing else. Because when you want to start implementing all these different technologies into your game – improvements, 1% here and there – it’s a load of s***e, to be honest with you.

“Andy Ruiz, let’s just use him because he’s a great example, little fat pig who comes in on three weeks’ notice. Murdered every doughnut and taco in California and then goes in with a man who’s had a 12-week training camp with every sports scientist in the United Kingdom.

And whatever else he has done, he’s broken every heart monitor in sight, he’s done every cross-fit machine, he’s done everything totally correct and he’s had the best nutrition and the best diet you can get.

“But the little fat fella goes in there and bowls him over in seven rounds. How do all those scientists look at me then and say ‘this is better, this is how you should do it’? Because they can’t. Because it is still one-on-one combat and anything can happen.

When asked if Joshua was ‘wasting his money’, Fury replied: “It’s all mental, it’s all in the mind. I believe if you get all those people and if you think, and if you believe, that they are going to improve you then they probably will.

“But I believe there is no substitute for hard work and dedication for the job and that is it. And now when my nutritionist says ‘we want you to eat this or that’ I say ‘No, I’m’ going to have a Mars bar, a chocolate biscuit and a cup of coffee with ten sugars.’

“Because it’s not going to alter my performance because I am a heavyweight and if you’ve got anything to say about it, go and watch the Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua fight.”