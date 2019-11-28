Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has been ranked 19th on the World’s Top 20 Best National Coaches’ list following his results with the national team.

According to German-based organisation International Federation of Football History & Statistics, Gernot Rohr, is ranked 19th on one point while Iran’s manager, Marc Wilmots, completed the top 20.

Rohr who led Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON has amassed 59.12 percent wins, losing only nine times and drawing 11 in his 49 competitive matches.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria manager, Djamel Belmadi, also got into the top five (5th, 61 points), Madagascar’s French coach Nicolas Dupuis placed 10th with 11 points and Senegal coach Aliou Cisse is ranked 18th with two points.

Football experts and journalists from 90 countries of all continents in the world chose Portugal’s national team manager Fernando Santos to receive the 2019 Award and he received 112 points to place first.