One of the finalists of the just concluded reality show, Big Brother Nigeria, Omashola Oburoh, has revealed that Warri, in Delta State, where he grew up may not be the best place but the people are the best of their kind.

He further disclosed that growing up in Warri is an automatic qualification to surviving anything, anywhere in the world.

The model and entrepreneur made this known in an Instagram post adding that many people have different opinions about Warri breeds because they are strong and stubborn but their love is real.

His words, “I was born in warri and I grew up in warri. There is something about being a warri breed, you become naturally funny, strong and stubborn. Yes we are stubborn, but he get why… I don’t know why but no matter how we try to act posh, He nor fit last for 5mins before we loose guard.”

“When people meet us for the first time, they tend to want to hate us but then they realise we are actually d sweetest people ever… We seem to look rude at first sight just because we nor fit let dem give us shit chop. But the Love we show is real.

Speaking about language, he said Warri breeds are not fans of the English language which is the official language of Nigeria. He

“Our is Pidgin English na blast,” he said.

“We don’t like speaking too much good English. It gives us headache plus It brings hunger. Stories told in pidgin are usually more interesting than those told in good & correct English.”

“Growing up in Warri is an automatic ticket to survive anything and anywhere in the universe and who nor grow for Warri need come stay for at least 5years to gain and learn our survival skills. No, we are not the best, but we are the best of our kind… WARRI!!!!!!!!! STREET!!!!!! FOR THE LOVE OF TODAY…”

Omashola has been described as one of the housemates that made the recently concluded ‘Pepper Dem’ edition of the Big Brother Naija show interesting with his Warri accent and mien. While in the House, his loquacious personality endeared him to viewers and won him many fans as well.