The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) questioned head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, over anti-contract activities.

Rohr recently revealed he is being owed over $100,000 by the NFF.

However, that has not gone well with the federation and they are demanding answers from Rohr, for exposing to the public some aspects of his agreement. In a reaction to this development, NFF’s technical director, Bitrus Bewerang, described it as “highly unprofessional”.

Bewarang said in a statement: “In as much as we appreciate the work that Mr. Rohr has been doing with the Super Eagles in the past 40 months, his recent penchant for breaching provisions of the contract he signed with the NFF and the Code of Conduct for coaches is not good for the relationship.

“The NFF wishes that Mr. Rohr continues in the job because of the team he is building for Nigeria which looks promising and has earned some good results since he took charge, but he cannot continue to nonchalantly cause the NFF as a body and Nigeria as a nation, reputational damage through his utterances and actions.

“As at today, the only money that the NFF is owing Mr. Rohr is the differential in his new contract (about $30,000) which our financial advisors have to align and interface with AITEO before payment (as the improved contract came into effect in the last half of the year), and which process was concluded on Friday last week.

“He will soon be paid. Mr. Rohr has talked about the bonus from the 2019 Afcon, which is not contractual but discretionary on the part of the Federation. The present NFF started the policy of paying players a percentage of tournament bonus during the 2018 Fifa World Cup just to motivate them, outside their bonuses and allowances.”