By Akin Kuponiyi

The absence of the Chief Executive Officer of a limited liability company, Kenneth Ndubuisi Amadi and his company Idid Nigeria Limited alleged to have obtained the sum of N1,115.000,000 by false pretence from a Petroleum company stalled their arraignment before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Thursday.

The accused business man and his company were alleged to have committed offences contrary to section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act, Cap A6, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.

When the matter was called for the defendants to be arraigned, they were not present in court. The chief State counsel from the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Mr. A. K. Alilu told the court that it has been very difficult to serve the defendants a copy of the charge.

However, counsel to the defendants, Emeka Etiaba, SAN told the court that they were not opposing arraignment and trial and that he had spoken with the prosecutor to receive a copy of the charge on behalf of the defendants.

Thereafter, the prosecutor served the defence counsel a copy of the charge.

The presiding Judge, Mohammed Liman adjourned till 8th of January , 2020 for arraignment

The charges preferred and filed before the court against the defendants stated thus:

Count one

That you KENNETH NDUBUISI AMADI, Male Adult of No 31A,Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1,Lagos and IDID NIGERIA LIMITED of No 26, Osisiogu Crescent, Utako Abuja sometime in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did obtain by false pretence and with intent to defraud, the sum of One Billion, One Hundred and fifteen Million Naira belonging to Eunisell Nigeria Limited, from A-Z Petroleum Limited and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, Cap. A6,Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

Count two

That you KENNETH NDUBUISI AMADI, male, Adult of No. 31A Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, sometime in 2016, while serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Eunisell Nigeria Limited. at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did utter forged documents to wit :invoices and waybills to A-Z Petroleum limited with intent that they may be acted upon as genuine to the prejudice of Eunisell Nigeria Limited and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(2)(c) of the miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, laws of the Federation of Nigeria,2004 and punishable under the same Section of the Act.

Count three

That you KENNETH NDUBUISI AMADI Male, Adult of No 31A providence Street, Lekki Phase 1,Lagos ,sometime in 2016,while serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Eunisell Nigeria Limited at Lagos,within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did knowingly and without the authority, depressed data in respect of the financial transfer you made to Eunisell Nigeria Limited with intent to confer economic benefits on yourself,and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 14(1) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under the Same section of the Act.

Count Four

That you KENNETH NDUBUISI AMADI Male, Adult, of No 31A, Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1,Lagos,and IDID NIGERIA LIMITED of No26,Osisiogu Crescent Utako, Abuja, Sometime in 2016,at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while being trustee of the sum of One Billion, One Hundred and fifteen Million Naira belonging to Eunisell Nigeria Limited did convert same without authority to create sufficient deposits to promote the credibility of your own company (IDID NIGERIA LIMITED) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 434 of the criminal code Act, Cap Cap. C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

Count five

That you KENNETH NDUBUISI AMADI, male Adult of No 31A,Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1,Lagos, sometime in 2016,while serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Eunisell Nigeria Limited did received the sum of One Billion, One Hundred and fifteen Million belonging to Eunisell Nigeria Limited and, with intent to defraud omitted from making full and true entry thereof in the books and accounts of the and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 435 of the criminal Code Act Cap. C38 law of the Federation of Nigeria,2004 and punishable under the same of Act.