North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Thursday, confirmed a new pneumonic plague case after a herdsman was diagnosed.

The city is over 500 km away from Xilingol League in the region, where some other three pneumonic plague cases were previously found.

According to the hospital, a patient, who had visited a region where plague sources were identified, was being treated in isolation and was in a stable condition at the Siziwang Banner People’s Hospital in Ulanqab.

Four people who had close contact with the patient have been isolated for medical observation as required. However, none of them have shown symptoms such as fever at present.

Siziwang Banner has completed comprehensive disinfection and sterilisation of the patient’s house and the surrounding pastoralists’ dwellings. Local authorities are implementing rodent and flea control, and publicity work.

The health department in Inner Mongolia has also carried out investigations and rodent extermination after the plague cases.