Some university lecturers on Thursday urged political leaders to always work assiduously for the good of the people by rendering impactful governance.

They spoke in Ikeja at the “National Colloquium on the Life and Legacies of Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson, the First Governor of Lagos State.

The colloquium was organised by Methodist Boys’ High School, Lagos Old Boys Association in partnership with the Department of History and International Studies, Osun State, University.

The Global Affairs and Sustainable Development Institute, Osun State University was also a co-organiser of the colloquium in honour of Johnson, who died on Oct. 30.

Prof. Ayodeji Olukoju, Pro-Chancellor, Chrisland University, Abeokuta, in his keynote address, said governance was about service and that leaders should make the people the centre of whatever they do.

He, therefore, urged leaders to be accountable, responsible and always do things that would impact positively on the people.

Olukoju, a Professor of History, described Johnson as an exemplary leader who recorded great achievements as military administrator of Lagos State from 1967 to 1975.

He said Nigeria would be a better place if leaders imbibed Johnson’s leadership lessons of service, focus, modesty, vision and love for the people.

“We can deduce from Johnson’s achievements that good governance have a demonstration effect and that Nigeria will witness development if leaders do the right thing.

“Johnson recorded great achievements in different areas as a leader. He did well in financial management, in infrastructure, in service delivery and even defence of the people.

“Nigeria needs more patriots and dedicated public servants in leadership like Johnson to overcome its challenges and move on the path of progress,” he said.

Olukoju said Johnson left a legacy of impactful projects such as Lagos -Badagry Expressway, Eko Bridge, saying Lagosians were still benefitting from his selfless leadership.

He said though Johnson had passed away, history would be kind for the so many ways he had touched lives.

Also speaking, Prof. Siyan Oyeweso of History and International Affairs Department, Osun State University, described Johnson as a great leader and a fine military officer.

Oyeweso, who was the convener of the colloquium, said late Johnson, with limited resources, laid the foundation that had made Lagos a big state that it had become today.

He, however, said Johnson was not celebrated as much as he should when he was alive, calling on the Federal Government and the state government to immortalise him for his enduring achievements.

“We are calling on the federal and state government to immortalise this great leader and achiever.

“He did so much but did not get as much recognition as he should. He was a great man; the state government and the federal government should immortalise him,” he said.

Speaking, Prof. Tunde Babawale of the Department of Political Science, University of Lagos, said Johnson was known for his modesty and politics without bitterness.

He urged leaders to emulate the modesty and simplicity of Johnson by shunning primitive accumulation and caring for the people.

He said Johnson was a governor at a time when there were issues between Lagos and the federal government but that he was able to tactfully resolve the issues for the benefit of the people.

“Johnson was an achiever and a lover of the people. He was a military administrator at a time when there were disagreements between the state and the federal government and of course, he was able to resolve the issues.

“He always stood on the side of the people despite being a military man,” he said.

He said Johnson’s life and times were replete with service and love for the people and urged leaders to imbibe his leadership values.

A former Minister of Works, Sen. Adeseye Ogunlewe, in his remarks, said the history of Lagos is not complete without the generous mention of Johnson’s name.

Ogunlewe, Chairman of the colloquium, said Johnson provided a leadership that inspired many, including him, to always be people-centred.

He said Nigeria would be a better place with leaders like late Johnson.

In his speech, Mr Victor Braimoh, President, Methodist Boys High School Old Boys National Association, said he and old boys were proud to have attended the same school as Johnson and other greats like late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

He described Johnson as an achiever and a man with many positive values.

“Brig. Gen Mobolaji Johnson most equivocally achieved greatness in his lifetime.

“He was indeed a great leader. whose leadership qualities as a young military officer enabled him to lay a very solid foundation for the modern Lagos, which is the commercial nerve centre of modern-day Nigeria.

“He was a humble, very disciplined, incorruptible, modest and exemplary family man whose residence was an open house to all, irrespective of social status.

“He was a leader per excellence; the world will be a much better place if we have more leadership in the mould of the deceased,” he said.