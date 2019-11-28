One Johnson Abraham Ukiwe from Rivers State who deals on petroleum products without licence has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment without option of fine for defrauding a customer N10million (Ten Million Naira).

Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed of the Federal High Court Port Harcourt, Rivers State who delivered the judgment also ordered the convict to restitute his victim, Exploit Energy Ltd, the said sum of N10million in accordance with Section 11 of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act,2006.

Enugu Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC had on Tuesday 9 January 2018, arraigned Mr. Johnson Abraham Ukiwe before Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed of Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State on a 5-count charge of dealing in petroleum products without the appropriate license and obtaining money under false pretense.

Ukiwe was found to have obtained the sum of N10, 055,000.00 (Ten Million, Fifty-five Thousand Naira) from Exploit Energy Ltd, between 27 January and 1 February, 2016 on the promise that he will supply two truckloads of petroleum product to it, but never did.

Justice Adamu in his judgment, said the conviction will “serve as a warning and deterrent to other fraudsters who specialize in defrauding unsuspecting citizens through dubious business dealings.”