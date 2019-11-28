A 27-year-old labourer Tobi Kayode, on Thursday, appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing a tricycle, valued at N650, 000 from a Church.

Kayode, who resides at No. 14, Lasisi Ayodeji St., Agege, Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah told the court that the defendant, and others still at large, committed the offence on Nov. 1, at Alakuko area of Lagos.

Unah said the defendant stole the tricycle with Reg No. AGL30QF, belonging to Mr Kunle Afolayan, during a vigil at the Church.

He said Afolayan had gone to the place where he parked his tricycle after the vigil and discovered that it was missing.

“The defendant was later caught with the tricycle, while his accomplices escaped,” the prosecutor said.

Unah said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section stipulates a prison term of three years for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He then adjourned the case until Jan. 20, 2020, for further mention.