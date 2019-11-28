Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue state, on Thursday, appealed to Mr. Emmanuel Jime, the Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 poll to join hands with him to develop the state.

Ortom made the call in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase in Makurdi.

The court of appeal had earlier dismissed the appeal filed Jime challenging Ortoms’s victory for lacking merit.

The Governor dedicated his victory at the Court of Appeal to people of the state who gave him a second term mandate. He said that the appellate court verdict not only validated the earlier judgment of the lower court but also confirmed the choice of the state voters in the 2019 poll.

Ortom thanked God for giving him the opportunity to lead the state for another term. He also appreciated the leadership and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its support.

He also commended his legal team for its outstanding performance at the tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

Ortom reiterated the willingness of his administration to collaborate with sons and daughters of the state, irrespective of political differences, ethnicity and religion for a greater state. He added that the task of building the state was the responsibility of everyone.