By Richard Elesho

Ahead of Saturday’s Kogi West Senatorial Supplementary and the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency rerun elections, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, began distribution of election materials to the affected areas.

The materials which were stored at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Lokoja, were taken delivery of in the presence of INEC officials, including the National Commissioner for Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa states, Mohammed Haruna, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. James Apam, representatives of the concerned political parties, personnel from security agencies and reporters.

Haruna explained that the materials were for onward distribution to the affected areas that the supplementary poll was to be conducted in Kogi West and in the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.

“We are taking the materials for the 53 polling units in the Kogi West Senatorial District and the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.

“We are ready; all the materials are here, and we are set to receive them from the CBN,” he said.