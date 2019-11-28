Popular Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has taken to her social space call out mothers who buy unverified products to ‘glow their babies’.

The actress asked the mothers to leave their babies out of their madness describing such acts as women transferring self-loathing to their child by bleaching them.

She wrote “This is where I draw the line!!! Selling all sorts of unverified products to mothers telling them to glow their babies with a flawless shower bath!! What is this self-loathing that you want to transfer to children?? For 20k or 30k you want to destroy a future for aesthetic value??”