The Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s led Lagos State Government has honoured former presiding Chaplain of the Chapel of Christ the Light, Venerable Femi Taiwo, who was sacked by former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Femi Taiwo was sacked for allegedly disrespecting wife of the then governor, Bolanle Ambode. His sacked fuelled controversies lasting for months.

Some people have even attributed Ambode’s debacle in the last APC primaries to the sacking of the priest.

However, the former priest was honoured at the chapel amidst cheers from the The congregation, family members and friends.

Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, who was joined by top officials of the ministry, presented a gift to Taiwo on behalf of the government.

The special service, which held for about 30 minutes, was kept under wraps, as many church members were not informed, PUNCH reports.

However, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Culture, honoured Taiwo after he was humiliated by the Ambodes.

A member of the chapel said the special service was kept secret, adding that officials of the ministry, including the commissioner, special adviser, permanent secretary and some members of staff were present.

“Everything was done very quickly too. We started with a hymn, followed by an address by the special adviser to the governor. After a brief remarks, the commissioner presented a gift to Taiwo,” he stated.

The source said though the government’s action was commendable, the Church wanted the priest to be honoured in a bigger way.

A senior official of the chapel said he got a text about the event around 2.00 p.m. on Tuesday.

He insisted that the programme was an initiative of the state government.

He stated, “I got a text stating that the ministry was coming to the chapel to honour Venerable Taiwo. Some members started sharing and spreading the message till late last night (Tuesday).

“When we arrived, the special adviser to the governor was the first to talk.

“He said something like, ‘Since I have been in Alausa, nobody has told me that you (Taiwo) stole money; nobody said you are a womaniser.’ It was a very brief remark testifying to the integrity of the priest and I believe that was all Venerable Taiwo wanted.”

Taiwo said, “I thank God for His faithfulness and the uncommon grace and rare privilege He has given to me. I thank the Lagos State Government and Mr. Governor, Aduramigba Iyanuoluwa Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“I appreciate you and everyone. In the midst of the storm of life, you stood by me. The day I was to leave here, I saw angels coming down in the form of men. Spontaneously, I saw members of this church come around me and providing all a man could need to survive.

“What happened that day, nobody prepared for it; nobody thought of it. But God went ahead and made the crooked way straight. I thank and appreciate all of you and I pray that the glory of God will shine on your lives.”