Armed kidnappers have abducted the traditional ruler of Rubochi in Kuje area council of the FCT, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Pada.

In a separate incident in Taraba state, gunmen killed two traditional heads and three other persons in Karim Lamido LGA.

In Abuja, the kidnapping of Pada at 2am on Wednesday was resisted by two of his sons. The attackers wounded them with their machetes.

According to a resident of the village of Rubochi, the gunmen wielding sophisticated weapons stormed the compound of the chief through the fence and forced him out of the bedroom, before taking him away.

“It was while the chief’s two son’s tried to prevent the kidnappers from taking away their father that one of the gunmen used machete to inflict injuries on them.

A member of the family who preferred anonymity, said phone contact was established with the kidnappers around 8:34 am on Wednesday.

“In fact, the chief himself spoke with some of his family members this morning but the kidnappers are yet to negotiate for ransom, ” he said.

In the unending violence in Taraba state, two village heads, the chairman of a vigilante group and two other persons were killed by suspected gunmen.

The traditional rulers killed were Garba Dangari, the village head of Bilango 1 and Sarki Ali, village head of Bilango 2. The bandits also abducted five children in the area before running into neighbouring Plateau state.

About 30 bandits, armed with AK47 invaded two communities and killed the village heads of Bilango 1 and Bilango 2 in Old Muri chiefdom around midnight on Monday.

The bandits suspected to be kidnappers were said to be on a vengeance mission over the killing of their colleagues by hunters and vigilante in the area.

The bandits, it was gathered killed the traditional rulers in their palaces and also killed the chairman of the vigilante in the community as well as the secretaries of the two rulers.

Adapted from Daily Trust reports