‘Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens’, a sequel to ‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens’ will be staged at the Terra Culture in Lagos from 14 December.

Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions announced the return of the sequel on Thursday.

The earlier version had been staged in Abuja, Cairo and Pretoria, to much acclaim.

While ‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens’ was majorly an exploration of the life of Fela Kuti and his wives, Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens has infused the celebration of the unapologetic and prophetic messages enshrined in his music into the original storyline.

“Having raised the bar with the local and international success of Saaro the Musical, Wakaa the musical, Queen Moremi the Musical, and others, Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions is set to thrill audiences with this new musical play at the Terra Arena, Victoria Island Lagos from the 14th of December, 2019 to January 2020.

“According to Bolanle Austen-Peters, “The play which first opened in Lagos in 2017 has now been shown in different countries across the continent. However, we’ve brought it back to Lagos because there has been a lot of clamor for that to be done. The sequel is just as exciting and the major twist to it is that the new play is a fusion of the Kalakuta Queens and Fela’s social messages.”

Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens is supported by Ecobank, Amstel Malta, MTN, Dormanlong, the Estate of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Africa Magic, Red Media Africa, Beat FM amongst others.