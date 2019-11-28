By Taiwo Okanlawon

Days after announcing her intention to quit music due to lack of financial supports, Former housemate Big Brother Naija 2019, Victoria “Ella” Nnabuchi, popularly known as Ella has received support boost her music career.

Popular Nigerian sex therapist, Jaruma reached out to Ella that she is ready to help her after the reality star made a video calling her an angel.

PM News had earlier reported that the 30-year-old singer who hails from Anambra state disclosed that she is giving up the dream because making music as an independent artiste in Nigeria is quite hard.

She further disclosed that she has been on a rough path lately and also had to pull in all her resources to take care of her sick mother. Read Here

Ella after taking to her Instagram page yesterday, to praise Jaruma for her kind gesture who has supported her in the past, she also advised fans to desist from trolling the sex therapist.

Ella’s video came after the therapist transferred N600k to her for her sick mom’s hospital bill.

Jaruma reacted to the video and wrote;