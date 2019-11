President Buhari has requested Senate approval for $29.96 billion economic stimulus infrastructure external loan.

In a letter read in plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Buhari said the borrowed funds will be used to actualise projects in the power, agriculture, transport and mining sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The request was first made by Buhari under the 8th Senate, led by Bukola Saraki.

The request was rejected for lack of details.