Australia will have a drier and hotter December and January that will challenge records set last summer, the Bureau of Meteorology predicted.

Andrew Watkins, the bureau’s head of long-range forecasts announced this on Thursday.

Spring’s long spell of hot dry weather was likely to continue into 2020, according to the bureau’s summer outlook.

“We’ve already seen significant bushfire activity during spring, and the outlook for drier and warmer than average conditions will maintain that heightened risk over the coming months,” he said.

Heatwaves are more likely across the continent, and in the north of the country, the monsoon season is likely to be delayed until mid-January.