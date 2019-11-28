The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the suspension of nine officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) over the $1million internet scam executed by an inmate while at Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre

The suspended officers were implicated in the alleged internet fraud perpetrated by Hope Olusegun Aroke, serving a jail term at the centre in Lagos.

Among the the suspended officials were the two Deputy Controllers who had earlier been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), spokesman of the service, Francis Enobore said.

“This is based on the preliminary report of the investigation panel earlier constituted by the Controller General of the Service, Jaáfaru Ahmed which indicted the officers in the scandal,” Enobore added.