Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has visited the victims of the Minna-Lambatta road crash in which a teacher and a student of Kwara State University (KWASU) died.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the governor visited the KWASU lecturers, the students and their driver on Tuesday at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital to wish them quick recovery.

Ajakaye said the governor went round their wards to cheer them up, and noted that the incident was unfortunate, even as he stressed the need to remain faithful to God.

“The governor also lauded the management and staff of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital for their efforts,” said Ajakaye.

The accident, which occurred on Monday, involved one of the university’s buses carrying 15 staff and students.

Seven of the passengers were badly injured in the crash while six others escaped unscathed.

The incident occurred on the Minna-Lambata road.

Earlier, the governor had directed relevant authorities in the state to quickly take over the cost of medical care for the injured.